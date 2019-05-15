Schoolboy hit by car sent flying

A schoolboy was hit and sent flying by a car when he dashed across a Lower Delta Road crossing while the red man was showing.

The accident at 9am yesterday left the boy, dazed. A video of the incident was captured by a motorist's in-car camera and uploaded to the Roads.SG Facebook page, where it received more than 70,000 views.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that no one was taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.