Schoolboy hit by car sent flying
A schoolboy was hit and sent flying by a car when he dashed across a Lower Delta Road crossing while the red man was showing.
The accident at 9am yesterday left the boy, dazed. A video of the incident was captured by a motorist's in-car camera and uploaded to the Roads.SG Facebook page, where it received more than 70,000 views.
A police spokesman told The New Paper that no one was taken to hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
