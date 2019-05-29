Schools removing exams ahead of schedule: Ong

More than half of primary schools and over 90 per cent of secondary schools would have removed mid-year examinations for certain levels by next year, one year ahead of schedule.

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung gave this update at the Teachers' Conference at the Singapore Expo Hall yesterday, where he also spoke about the importance of language learning in schools.

Last September, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that mid-year examinations in Primary 3, Primary 5, and Secondary 1 and 3 will be scrapped by 2021, to help students focus on the joy and spirit of learning.

Mr Ong admitted he was a bit apprehensive about the reaction of parents because many Singaporeans are accustomed to an examination culture, but he is heartened that most parents supported the move.

He said: "So what we are seeing is that the mentality of competing for ever higher scores in ever more tests and examinations is giving way to a new movement to take a balanced approach in teaching and assessments, and bring about greater joy of learning."

He also shared that some schools are already two years ahead of schedule after having removed the examinations this year, and there are also schools removing mid-year examinations at other levels that are not stipulated by MOE.

Thanking educators and parents, he added that the shift was made possible because of the wise judgment of educators and with the support of parents.

He also said that more schools have also volunteered to be pilot schools for the full subject-based banding system, where the Express and Normal streams will be scrapped.

MOE had announced in March this year that streaming in secondary schools will be abolished by 2024 and replaced with full subject-based banding.

Mr Ong said MOE will settle at just below 30 pilot schools, slightly above the original 25, to ensure that the ministry can give these schools proper and adequate support to ensure that they succeed.