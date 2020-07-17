Schools should spur discussions on race, religion: Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung speaking to students during a character and citizenship education class on his visit to Tampines Secondary School yesterday to commemorate Racial Harmony Day.

Young people today have a different view of race and religion compared with older generations, and conversations in school play a big role in helping students navigate differences, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

The generation above him had a tolerant view towards diversity and coexisting, while his own generation became more accepting and appreciative of other cultures.

"But if you ask people of my generation to sit down and have a conversation (about sensitive issues), it feels awkward, and almost a bit embarrassing and uncomfortable.

"This generation is different. They actually want to talk about it. But they need facilitation and they're honest about it," he said.

The minister was speaking during a media visit to Tampines Secondary School yesterday, when he joined students to commemorate Racial Harmony Day.

Racial Harmony Day falls on Tuesday, but as that day is during the one-week school midterm break, celebrations were brought forward.

Mr Ong said the Education Ministry (MOE) is encouraging principals to hold more in-depth conversations in school, including during character and citizenship education classes.

During the debate on the ministries' budgets in March, it was announced that schools would engage secondary students on contemporary issues, such as bullying, using social media, and race and religion, fortnightly.

CONTEXT MATTERS

MOE is training more teachers who can specialise in this and can facilitate such discussions, Mr Ong added.

But he emphasised that context matters in discussing race and religion.

"We are constantly under the influence of American social media, American pop culture, but we are not American. Our histories are totally different."

This will be a topic teachers will have to carefully engage students on, he noted.

"The starting point has got to be our own conversations and dialogues. You are bound to discover that students are reading things on the Internet, getting ideas that are more 'Americanised', for example, and when you bring it up, then you can have a contestation of ideas respectfully, and then that's how students get to internalise them."

Just sending them reading material is not going to help, said Mr Ong, adding: "You need that engagement."

At Tampines Secondary, teachers use conversation cards and board games to engage students in discussions on issues involving race, religion, culture and tradition.

In a Secondary 3 class The Straits Times observed, students discussed various scenarios and how they would respond to them.

For example, a given scenario was someone being surprised that a Malay student does well in mathematics and complimenting the student "you're actually really smart for a Malay".

In response, students said this was a backhanded compliment with improper tone and hurtful phrasing, as it sounded sarcastic.

They discussed how they would let the person know that it could be offensive, without using aggression.

In a separate visit, Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah joined pupils at Juying Primary School to mark Racial Harmony Day.

Across Singapore, students were encouraged to appreciate the country's racial and cultural diversity.