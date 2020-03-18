Scoot customers may claim refund vouchers online

Budget carrier Scoot is offering vouchers to refund customers in full for bookings made on or before Sunday for travel up till May 31.

Travellers here have scrambled to cancel or defer their travel plans, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued an advisory on Sunday against non-essential travel abroad.

The airline has launched a self-service refund option on its website for eligible customers to claim the vouchers, which carry a 12-month validity.

It assured customers that the refunds will be processed within 30 business days.

To further assist customers affected by travel restrictions, Scoot will also offer a one-time waiver of rebooking fees for those who wish to change the dates of their flights for travel up till March 31 next year.

WAIVED

The airline's website added that customers who have decided to reroute their flights to other Scoot destinations for travel up to Aug 31 will also have their rebooking fee waived.

It added that fare differences may apply for rescheduled bookings.

Scoot said yesterday: "These policies will support Scoot customers with the flexibility to defer or change their travel plans in view of the current situation, which is unprecedented and has been developing very quickly."

The airline advised those who booked their flights through third-party booking websites or travel agencies to contact those parties directly for assistance with the voucher claims.

Scoot's announcement comes after national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it would waive all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Sunday for travel up to May 31. - WONG YANG