Scoot to operate non-bubble flights between Singapore and Hong Kong

SIA customers with bookings but who do not meet requirements may be re-accommodated on Scoot instead.

From Nov 22, budget carrier Scoot will operate non-air travel bubble flights between Singapore and Hong Kong within the Singapore Airlines Group.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said customers with existing bookings but who do not meet the air travel bubble requirements, or are travellers transiting through Singapore or Hong Kong, will have the option to be re-accommodated on Scoot instead.

These customers will be notified via SMS, e-mail or through the SingaporeAir mobile app.

Customer service agents will also reach out to those who booked directly with SIA and are travelling between Nov 22 and Jan 31 next year.

Those travelling on Scoot flights must meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Hong Kong and will have to serve either a stay-home notice or quarantine.

SIA customers who choose to be re-accommodated will receive baggage allowance and meals on board.

To be eligible for travel under the air travel bubble, passengers must have stayed in either Singapore or Hong Kong for 14 consecutive days before departure.

Work permit and S-Pass holders working in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors in Singapore are ineligible.

SIA will operate designated air travel bubble flights carrying only passengers who meet these requirements.