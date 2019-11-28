Score major deals with Metro’s Black Friday sale

This Black Friday, take your savings to the next level with Metro.

From Nov 29 to Dec 2, shop epic deals and enjoy up to 90 per cent off storewide.

Highlights include 50 per cent off Nespresso, 60 per cent off Hugo Boss bed linen, 30 per cent off all regular priced Lego items and 30 per cent off Montbell and Icebreaker.

Receive up to $1,000 savings on Dyson products, and be among the first 200 to turn up at Metro stores to enjoy even more savings.

Shoppers using GrabPay can potentially receive up to 15 per cent credit rebate, while those who own a Metro UOB card get double rebates (5 per cent x 2) during this special period.

What's more, the Metro LazMall store will be launched on Lazada Singapore tomorrow.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between a department store and e-commerce platform in Singapore will feature the same Black Friday deals available at Metro's offline retail stores at Paragon and Causeway Point, as well as its online platform metro.com.sg

Shoppers can look forward to exclusive Metro LazMall Black Friday discounts of up to 90 per cent off, featuring deals on Mayer, World Kitchen, M. Maison and many more brands, from the comfort of their homes.

For even more Black Friday deals, check out Metro's 12-page shopping catalogue in The New Paper tomorrow.