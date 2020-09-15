Scratching Audi with a key costs elderly woman $22,200

An elderly woman unhappy with cars near her home took matters into her own hands earlier this year, scratching both sides of an Audi using a key.

Yesterday, Ang Guat Beng, 76, admitted to her act of mischief and was fined $7,500.

She also paid damages of about $14,700 to the victim.

The court heard that at about 6pm on Jan 26, a couple went to visit their friends for Chinese New Year celebrations at an estate in the north of Singapore.

They parked their Audi A4 along the road near Ang's home, but discovered long scratches on both sides of the car at around 9am the next day and made a police report.

EXTENSIVE REPAIRS

Footage from a car parked behind the Audi showed Ang using a key to scratch both sides of the car at about 8.50pm on Jan 26.

The car was sent for extensive repairs, and the victim rented an identical car for the period of the repairs.

In total, Ang's act caused about $14,700 in damage. She initially refused to compensate the victim, but eventually paid the full amount on Aug 3.

Yesterday, Ang told the court that on the night of her offence, she found that her garbage bin that she had placed in the area was moved about five houses away and thought that it was the Audi driver who had done so.

But the court was told there was no indication it was the driver of the Audi who moved the bin.

Ang paid her fine yesterday.

For mischief, she could also have been jailed for up to two years.