SEAA launches healthcare scheme for self-employed estate agents

The Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA) is rolling out a healthcare scheme today that can help members cut their medical bills, a move that follows similar initiatives by at least two real estate firms here.

The collaboration with SingCapital, a financial advisory firm, gives self-employed estate agents corporate rates for healthcare services at general practitioner clinics, dentists and traditional Chinese medicine clinics.

SEAA, which has more than 3,000 members who are eligible for the scheme, also teamed up with health technology company MHC Asia Group to create an application that allows users to make appointments, make digital payments and even track their medical history.

Mr Thomas Tan, president of the association, said: "As most of the real estate agents are self-employed, they do not enjoy the benefits like a typical salaried worker."

He said while agents do have Medisave that covers their healthcare, "there is little coverage for illnesses like flu".

"They have to pay public rates (for private doctors) with no subsidy," he added.

The scheme gives agents who sign up access to over 1,000 clinics where they pay corporate rates, allowing them to cut their consultation fees by up to half. They will also pay corporate rates for medication.

Up to four family members can sign up as beneficiaries of the SEAA scheme. Membership starts at $50 a year.

SingCapital chief executive Alfred Chia said: "With the changing job landscape, there will be more freelancers by choice. They will need to be able to manage their medical cost more efficiently."

In March, PropNex Realty announced a similar healthcare benefits scheme for its 6,900 agents, for a one-time fee of $19.