SEAB to get new chief executive from April 1

The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will be headed by a new chief executive from April 1.

Mr Yue Lip Sin, 53, who is currently the deputy chief executive of SEAB, will be taking over from Miss Tan Lay Choo, 61, who will retire on March 31, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and SEAB announced in a statement yesterday.

Miss Tanjoined the education service in 1981 and has held key positions in MOE in her 37 years of service.

She has taught in several schools, including Raffles Institution and Bukit Panjang Government High School, where she served as its principal.

She was appointed chief executive of SEAB on April 1, 2008.

Miss Tan was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2003 for her contributions to the education service.

Mr Yue has held various key positions in MOE, having served as the ministry's director of mother tongue languages and principal of Chung Cheng High School. He joined SEAB in December 2011 as the director of assessment and research, and was appointed director of assessment planning and development in April 2014.

The joint statement said: "With 29 years of experience in the education service, Mr Yue will continue to ensure that SEAB builds on its capabilities in the development and conduct of the national examinations system." - CHOO YUN TING