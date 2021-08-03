Seaman, 34, from Ukraine becomes 38th person to die of Covid here

A seaman with Covid-19 died of complications from the virus on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update last night.

The 34-year-old man from Ukraine was a sea crew member who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 29.

He had developed a fever, cough and lethargy on July 25 and breathlessness on July 31.

He was taken from the vessel to the Singapore General Hospital on Aug 1, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection the same day.

The latest case brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths here to 38.

There were also 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported yesterday, and they were all linked to previous cases.

The total number of active clusters is now at 93, and they have between three and 1,072 infections.

Meanwhile, there are 36 patients who require oxygen supplementation, up from 35.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has decreased from eight to seven.

Among these 43 seriously ill cases, four are fully vaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, three require oxygen supplementation while one is in the intensive care unit.

In total, there were 106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including 24 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,072.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 16 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance while 25 were unlinked.

The remaining 65 were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

IMPORTED CASES

There were another five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,213.

MOH said 602 patients are hospitalised, and most are well and under observation.

Thirty-one seniors aged above 60 - of whom 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill. - THE STRAITS TIMES

