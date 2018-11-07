Seasoned fund-raiser donates book sale proceeds to Singapore Red Cross

Mr Richard Giam donated about $10,000 to the Singapore Red Cross, including proceeds from a book he published last month.

Since becoming a goodwill ambassador for the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) this year, seasoned fund-raiser Richard Giam, 44, has been putting his expertise to good use.

The founder of fund-raising advisory firm Rainmakerz, who has more than a decade of experience raising funds and managing donation programmes, has helped the SRC raise over half a million dollars in donations so far.

Mr Giam joined the cause after a meeting with the SRC chief executive Benjamin William and a visit to the Red Cross Home for the Disabled (RCHD) in January.

He told The New Paper: "When I was approached by SRC and I got to know its programmes and services more, I was convinced about the good work it was doing."

Mr Giam said the visit to the RCHD, which houses about 200 severely disabled residents, moved him.

He said: "Most of the residents could not speak because of multiple disabilities... When I saw them, I felt that we are so much more fortunate."

To help raise funds for the RCHD, a group of ex-National Police Cadet Corp cadet inspectors will be organising a charity walk on Nov 17.

Called Project Blue Star, the 5.3km walk will start and end at the RCHD in Lengkok Bahru.

It hopes to get 150 participants and aims to raise $100,000.

Mr Giam said that in the past, he had always thought that the SRC's main goal was to help with overseas humanitarian efforts, which is a common misconception.

He added: "People don't really know the Red Cross' local programmes, so the giving was not strong. I felt that this was a gap I wanted to go in and fill."

Being the son of hawkers and one of five children, Mr Giam said he understood what it was like to come from a humble background.

When he was younger, he helped out at his parents' zi char stall every day and paid his own way through university.

Mr Giam said: "I know that every dollar counts. Every gift and every (bit of) support helps. That is why I feel passionate about doing this."

He has also donated about $10,000 to the SRC, including the proceeds from a book he published last month.

Titled Fundraising Among The Giants, the book documents his thoughts and experiences raising funds from high net worth individuals.

Mr Giam said: "I want to share with people how I do fund-raising because at the end of the day, I want the charity sector and the fund-raising sector to benefit from this."