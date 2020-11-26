Sec schools’ virtual open houses will aid students in their choices

The Primary School Leaving Examination results have been released, and pupils now have to consider their secondary school choices and submit their options online by Dec 1, 3pm.

The Education Ministry encourages parents and pupils to take the time to explore schools’ websites and social media pages, as well as take part in their virtual open houses to find out more before selecting.

This year, more than 120 secondary schools will conduct their open houses virtually to minimise mingling and the risk of infection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students at Northbrooks Secondary School (NBrSS) created an interactive tour that provides prospective students and their parents a glimpse of the school’s environment, programmes, and culture.

Student leader Vrina Dimayacyac and Erlyn Yussof, both 15, are among 15 students who filmed videos of the school’s premises for the virtual tour called Tour@Northbrooks.

The tour includes the rock wall and advanced flight simulator that all NBrSS students are able to experience.

Mr William Chan, teacher-in-charge of the open house, said since 2017, the school in Yishun Ring Road has been getting students to organise the event to gain experience.

He said: “Students gain new competencies and are able to express their creativity.”

To see the list of virtual open houses held by schools, visit https://go.gov.sg/schoolbag-secondary-school-open-house-2020