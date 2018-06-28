Second chance: Former footballer and match-fixer retains citizenship

The inquiry found that Mr Gaye Alassane had been earning an honest living and had not re-engaged in criminal activity since his release.

Former S-League player Gaye Alassane, 43, who was part of a global match-fixing syndicate, will keep his Singaporean citizenship after being given a second chance by the authorities.

The Mali-born ex-footballer, who became a naturalised citizen in 2003, was served with a Notice of Proposed Deprivation of Citizenship in December last year.

Mr Alassane had become an active and trusted member of an international match-fixing syndicate, which was created and took root in Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

He had travelled to other countries to fix matches, cultivated relationships with foreign nationals in Singapore in an attempt to recruit them, and helped to move bribe monies in and out of Singapore, even personally couriering them.

Mr Alassane was detained without trial under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act in 2013, and was released in January 2016.

He was placed under Police Supervision Orders for three years.

But in a press release yesterday, MHA said a Citizenship Committee of Inquiry (CCOI) found Mr Alassane had been earning an honest living and had not re-engaged in any criminal activities since his release.

The CCOI, which is an independent committee made up of private individuals appointed by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, had taken into consideration Mr Alassane's conduct during his detention and subsequent police supervision, and his strong family roots here.

The committee recommended to Mr Shanmugam that Mr Alassane be allowed to retain his citizenship on compassionate grounds.

MHA said Mr Alassane's Singaporean ex-wife, 18-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter had also spoken up for him as being supportive towards his children.

The mosque where he volunteers also testified to his good character.

Based on the committee's recommendations, Mr Shanmugam agreed to let Mr Alassane keep his citizenship.

MHA added: "Should (Mr Alassane) be found engaging again in any act that is against the public good such as returning to crime, the Minister will not hesitate to exercise powers on behalf of the Government to recommence proceedings to deprive him of his Singapore citizenship."

Yahoo News Singapore reported Mr Alassane is now a Grab driver and does part-time coaching at schools.

The New Paper reported on Mr Alassane's match-fixing crimes in 2011.

The former Tampines Rovers and Gombak United player was allegedly caught trying to influence the results of Concacaf Champions League games in 2009 and 2010.

MHA said in its statement that witnesses were afraid to testify against Mr Alassane and his syndicate members in open court for fear of reprisal.

It added that his criminal conduct had undermined the integrity of Singapore's financial system, and law and order.

Mr Alassane was among 14 syndicate members detained by the Singaporean authorities in 2013 for international match-fixing activities spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

He was linked with Exclusive Sports, a company owned by convicted match-fixer and fugitive from Singapore Wilson Raj Perumal.

Alleged mastermind and financier Dan Tan Seet Eng, who is still held in detention without trial here, was one of the directors of the company.