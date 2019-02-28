Second hotspot detected in Johor, expect haze in Singapore

A fire in southern Johor, which was the likely cause of the burning smell reported by Singaporeans earlier this week, has been put out, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

However, a second hotspot was detected in Johor, about 50km to the east and north-east of Singapore, on Tuesday.

The smoke plume from the hotspot was blown south-west by the prevailing north-easterly winds, NEA said.

It said it received feedback about a burning smell in many parts of Singapore on Tuesday.

It added that haze and a burning smell may be expected in Singapore if the fires in Johor continue.

The earlier incident was the result of a hot spot in southern Johor, 30km east of Singapore.

Residents had, between Sunday evening and Monday morning, complained of a burning smell.

The Department of Environment (Johor) later told the NEA that there was a fire in Punggai, near Bandar Penawar, in the vicinity of an oil palm plantation.

The fire was due to the hot weather in parts of Johor.

The NEA said yesterday that members of the public can continue with their normal activities.