Second Raffles hotel to open on Sentosa Island in 2022

Villas will range from 260 sq m for one bedroom to 450 sq m for four bedrooms.

A second Raffles hotel will open in Singapore, more than 135 years after the original opened its doors in Beach Road in 1887.

Hotel operator Accor Group, in partnership with property developer Royal Group, said yesterday the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore will welcome guests in 2022.

The resort, set over 100,000 sq m - about the size of 17 football fields - will feature 61 villas, each with its own courtyard and swimming pool with a suspended daybed.

Royal Group, which owns SO Sofitel Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, will build the new resort on land adjacent to the Sofitel on Sentosa.

Villas will range in size from 260 sq m for one-bedroom villas to 450 sq m for four-bedroom units.

Hotel facilities will include a bar, restaurants, a fitness centre, a celebrations room and two meeting rooms.

Prices of the villas are yet to be confirmed. Suites at the Raffles Hotel range from $1,300 to $12,000 a night.

Royal Group managing director Peter Wilding said in a media statement that the new Raffles will be the first villa-only hotel in Singapore.

"We are proud to bring a new interpretation of the iconic Raffles brand to a pristine piece of land on beautiful Sentosa Island," he added.

"We found that there is demand from tourists that want to stay in exclusive luxury resorts with that aspect of privacy and security.

"If we didn't launch this new villa hotel, we would be losing those tourists to other parts of Asia."

Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg designed the resort, including the landscaping, lighting and interiors.

One of its founders, Mr Glenn Pushelberg, said: "As Raffles embarks on a second property in its native city, the brand returns to where it all began - we are taking Raffles back to the beach."

Raffles Hotel closed in December 2017 for extensive restoration and renovation.

Designated a national monument in 1987, it is due to reopen in August with new suite categories, an upgraded ballroom, and new restaurants and bars.