Secondary 1 posting results to be out Dec 19

The 2019 Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Wednesday at 9am.

In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the posting results can be accessed through SMS via a local mobile number if provided by the applicant during the application process.

If not, students can access their results through the S1-Internet System at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise/results or at their primary school.

Students are to report to the secondary schools they are posted to next Thursday at 8.30am.

For enquiries, parents may call the MOE Customer Service Centre at 6872 2220 on weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.