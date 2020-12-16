Secondary 1 posting results to be released next Tuesday at 9am

Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Tuesday at 9am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

The posting results will be accessible through:

• Short Message Service (SMS) text messaging (if a local number was provided by the applicant);

• S1-Internet System (beta.moe.gov.sg/secondary/s1-posting/) using the student's birth certificate number or foreign identification number and Sec 1 personal identification number;

• the student's primary school.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, students do not need to report to their new schools in person the day after receiving their results, MOE said in a press statement yesterday.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites from Tuesday for information regarding the purchase of books and uniforms, booklists and the reporting details.

Parents of the incoming Sec 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from Tuesday afternoon.

If students are unable to report to their secondary school on the first day on Jan 4 for valid reasons, they may contact the school directly to confirm they are taking up the place.

More information on the posting exercise is at beta.moe.gov.sg/secondary/s1-posting/