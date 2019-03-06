Secondary school streaming to end by 2024

In a pivotal move, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced yesterday that streaming in secondary schools - which groups students into Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams - will be abolished by 2024.

Instead, full subject-based banding (SBB) will be implemented in all schools.

In line with this, MOE will also do away with N and O levels and replace them with a common national examination.

In full SBB, students will take subjects at different levels, with General 1 (G1) mapped to the N(T) level standard, G2 to N(A) and G3 to Express.

SBB is a scheme where students can take subjects at different levels in both primary and secondary schools.

In the current scheme, SBB is offered only for English, mathematics, science and mother tongue. In full SBB, this will be extended to humanities subjects, such as geography, history and literature.

Announcing the change in Parliament yesterday, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung admitted there are downsides to streaming, introduced in secondary schools 40 years ago.

They include labelling and stigmatisation, which MOE hopes to minimise with the new system.

Said Mr Ong: "More importantly, entering a stream that is considered 'lower' can carry a certain stigma or be self-limiting. Students can develop a mindset where they tell themselves, 'I am only a Normal stream student, so this is as good as I can be,' and it becomes self-fulfilling."

Streaming also assumes students need a certain pace of learning in all their subjects, when in fact, many students have uneven strengths across different subjects, he added.

When the first batch of students - the current Primary 2 cohort - reach Secondary 4 in 2027, they will graduate with a common secondary school certificate, which will be co-branded by Singapore and Cambridge.

The certificate will list the subjects completed and the standard band of each subject, said Mr Ong.

After their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), pupils will be posted to secondary schools based on three scoring bands, which would indicate which level of subjects the pupil would mostly take.

For example, a pupil with a PSLE score of Achievement Level (AL) 23 or 24 will predominantly take a G2 suite of subjects but would be offered a G3 English in Sec 1 if he scores well for his English at PSLE.

He can also change his combination after Sec 1, if he is found to have done well in some subjects.

Conversely, he can take some subjects at a lower level, if he is unable to cope with the academic rigour.

The school will assess the student based on guidelines and assessment mechanisms, including their Sec One year-end examinations.

Although full SBB will only be progressively adopted in all secondary schools by 2024, 25 schools, chosen based on their readiness and their experience, will pilot aspects of full SBB from 2020.

Mr Ong explained: "So from three education streams, we will now have 'One secondary education, many subject bands'.

"We will no longer have fishes swimming down three separate streams, but one broad river, with each fish negotiating its own journey."

A new post-secondary pathway will also be rolled out in 2028 once the first batch sits for the new national examination.

With these changes, the schools can organise their classes differently. Most schools organise their classes based on streams.

Mr Ong also spoke about Edgefield Secondary School, which has taken a different approach in banding students.

Each form class consists of a mix of students from each of the three streams.

They attend common classes such as art and music together, and split up during their academic classes based on their ability.