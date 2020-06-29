Secondary school student among 11 new community cases

A 15-year-old student at East Spring Secondary School was among 11 new Covid-19 cases detected in the community as of noon yesterday.

The student was tested as part of proactive screening of school students who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

Since the onset of symptoms on June 25, the student had not gone to school.

She was among the 213 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, of which 11 were detected in the community. This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 43,459.

Of yesterday's cases, 202 were linked to dormitories, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

Of the 11 community cases, six were Singaporeans, including the secondary school student and a close contact of an existing case.

The locations that the community cases had visited on June 25 were the McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mart (at 5 Tampines Street 32) and Al-Iman Restaurant at 136 Marsiling Road.

On June 26, locations visited by confirmed community cases were Mustafa Centre, Amman Household Supplies (at 961 Jurong West Street 92), and Prime Supermarket (at 962 Jurong West Street 91).

The other five community cases identified were work permit and work pass holders employed in essential services, and who were detected through MOH's screening despite being asymptomatic.

There were no imported cases reported yesterday.

MOH said that 93 per cent of the new cases were linked to known clusters, while contact tracing is still ongoing for the rest.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases a day in the week before, to an average of six a day in the past week.

RISE

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases a day in the week before, to an average of four a day in the past week.

Meanwhile, clusters at the dormitories at 15A Senoko Way and 65 and 67 Tuas View Walk 2 have now been closed, as there have been no more cases linked to them for the past 28 days.

By the numbers

213 New cases

26 Death

11 New cases in community

37496 Total recovered

43459 Total cases

184 Total in hospital

345 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit