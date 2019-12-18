Secondary school teacher given jail and caning for molesting 7 boys

A male secondary school teacher was jailed for 26 months and given three strokes of the cane yesterday for molesting seven boys from a co-curricular activity (CCA) uniform group he headed.

The man, now 39, had pleaded guilty on Dec 5 to three molestation charges involving three boys, with six other similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

He cannot be named to protect the victims' identities.

SUSPENDED

The Ministry of Education had earlier said he had been suspended since September 2017 and is no longer teaching at any school.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against him.

In 2015, the man offered to send the first victim, 14, home after school hours.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim said the man asked him during the ride if he watched pornography, and also performed a gesture that suggested an act of masturbation.

After arriving outside the victim's home, the man suddenly slid his hand into the victim's shorts and molested him for about three seconds.

He also told the boy: "Play play only, don't tell any teacher."

In 2016, the man struck again.

His second victim was kneeling on the floor cleaning the school gym when the man suddenly hugged him from behind.

Feeling uncomfortable, the boy tried to wriggle free.

But the man pulled the boy's pants and underwear forward so he could slip his hand into the boy's pants, and molested him.

The man also told the other students present: "What happens here, stays in here."

The victim later quit the CCA.

In 2017, the man was in the school gym with the third victim, who was using an exercise roller in the gym.

The man went over and asked him how low the boy could go with the equipment, and offered to support him if the victim could not lower himself any further.

He then placed his hand under the boy's body, before suddenly touching the boy's private parts.

Shocked, the victim fell forward and the man laughed at him.

The principal alerted the police in September 2017.