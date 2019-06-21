Section of Sengkang East Way to be closed on June 27

On June 27, a section of Sengkang East Way will be closed to traffic from 1am to 5am.

The closed section will be between the junction of Sengkang East Way and Sengkang East Road, to the junction of Sengkang East Way and Anchorvale Link.

The closure is for construction of a new overhead bridge, which will enable residents to conveniently cross Sengkang East Way and access amenities in the area. It is expected to be completed by the third quarter of next year.

Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists to other routes.

Motorists headed from Sengkang East Way to Sengkang West Way are advised to use the route from Sengkang East Road to Anchorvale Street or to Anchorvale Drive.

Motorists travelling from Sengkang West Way to Sengkang East Way are advised to use the route from Anchorvale Link to Anchorvale Street or to Anchorvale Drive.

The Housing Board advised motorists to drive carefully and observe the information signs displayed.- DANIEL BURGESS