Security officer among three accused of breaching stay-home notice

A security officer who was on stay-home notice (SHN) breached it repeatedly to continue working, the court heard yesterday.

Quresh Singh Sandhu, 28, headed straight for work at Marina Bay Sands after returning from Batam on March 17, despite receiving the SHN on the same day.

He was one of three Singaporeans charged yesterday over breaching the SHN.

Quresh continued to commute to work by public transport between March 19 and March 21, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement yesterday.

Quresh said he intends to plead guilty, and is expected back in court on May 27.

Another Singaporean, Azhar Khamis, 54, was served an SHN when he returned from Batam on March 26.

However, he allegedly spent the night at his sister's place, instead of at his own declared place of residence in Tampines.

ICA said he left her place on March 27 and spent the next few days in public areas at HarbourFront. ICA officers found him at Singapore Cruise Centre on April 5.

Azhar's defence counsel said he was homeless, and asked for an adjournment of the matter. He will be back in court on May 29.

Zahari Samat, 60, was accused of breaching his SHN, after returning from Batam on April 1. He was caught leaving his accommodation on April 8 by narcotics officers stationed at an open-air carpark near his place.

Zahari intends to plead guilty and is due back in court on May 27.