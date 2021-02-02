Security officers get awards for saving colleague's life

(From left) Singapore Turf Club chief executive Irene Lim, Mr Lawrence Nathan, Mr As'ari Awi, Mr Anthonisamy David, Mr Christopher Ramasamy, and SCDF Commander Anthony Toh at the presentation of their awards.

The new year started in a special way for Mr Anthonisamy David, who almost did not live to celebrate his 62nd birthday on Jan 5.

During a night shift on Dec 23, the senior security officer at Singapore Turf Club suffered a cardiac arrest, and it was thanks to the quick actions of three colleagues that he survived.

For saving Mr David's life, Mr As'ari Awi, 61, received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award, while Mr Lawrence Nathan, 51, and Mr Christopher Ramasamy, 39, both received the SCDF Community First Responder Award yesterday at the Bukit Batok 4th SCDF Division HQ.

Mr David, who joined Singapore Turf Club in 1999, told The New Paper he was very grateful to his colleagues.

"If not for them, I wouldn't be sitting here now."

The four men were working the night shift on Dec 23 when Mr David suddenly collapsed around 4.40am.

CALL FOR HELP

Mr Lawrence, who was with him at the main guardhouse, quickly called for an ambulance and called for help from the other two security officers through the walkie-talkie.

Mr As'ari, who was at the security station, jumped into a buggy and headed to the guard house. He then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr David for 10 minutes until the ambulance arrived at around 5am.

"David was unconscious, not breathing and his hands were cold. I knew I needed to help him fast as every second counts," said Mr As'ari, who completed a two-day Occupational First Aid refresher course in November.

Although Mr Christopher had retrieved the automated external defibrillator, they did not use it as Mr David responded to the CPR and began taking deep breaths.

Mr David was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and discharged on New Year's Day.

When Mr David's sister notified Mr As'ari of the news, he nearly cried out of relief.

Mr As'ari, who joined Singapore Turf Club in 2010, said: "The first time (Mr David) hugged me was when I visited him at home.

"This (award) is meaningful, I am very happy and my family is very proud of me."