Security screening to take place at HarbourFront MRT station on Aug 2

MRT commuters at HarbourFront station may undergo security screening on Aug 2.

In a statement yesterday, SMRT, SBS Transit and the Land Transport Authority said the security screening is part of a joint exercise titled Exercise Station Guard and will take place between 10am and 4pm.

During the exercise, commuters entering the station will be directed towards fare gates near exits A, B, C and D for the screening while commuters exiting the station will be directed to the fare gate cluster near exit E, towards VivoCity.

Apart from a walk-through metal detector and X-ray machines, mass screening devices that can detect explosives and firearms in bags or under a person's clothing will also be used.

Exercise Station Guard is part of the national SGSecure movement to strengthen security in public places and build community resilience against security threats.

Commuters are advised to factor in additional time in their travel schedule for the security screening.