Security at some places of worship may be stepped up: Shanmugam

Security at some places of worship here might have to be stepped up to protect worshippers in light of increased risks, but they must remain welcoming and cannot be turned into fortresses, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

As the threat of attacks from self-radicalised lone wolves is ever-present, community vigilance and partnerships remain an important tool to protect Singapore, the minister said yesterday.

He was speaking to reporters at Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street, shortly before the Internal Security Department (ISD) announced that a 20-year-old Singaporean man had been detained for making plans to kill Jews leaving the synagogue.

Mr Shanmugam had joined Muslim community leaders who were at the synagogue to show solidarity with Jewish community leaders. They affirmed the thwarted attack would not harm the strong bonds between the leaders, and the harmonious relationship between various communities.

The minister was asked if security at religious sites here should be tightened, given the two reported cases of thwarted terror attacks on places of worship of late.

The latest case comes weeks after the ISD announced in late January that a 16-year-old self-radicalised student had been detained for planning to attack two mosques in Sembawang and Woodlands.

Mr Shanmugam said: "Security measures may have to be stepped up a bit to balance off the risks that are increasing... It has to depend on how the threats evolve.

"But my own sense is that not all religious sites will have to be protected to the same level; some face a higher threat level and they may have to take some additional measures."

He stressed the need for balance, noting that while religious sites do have to have some level of security, they have to look and feel like places of worship.

"I think there needs to be some level of security, depending on the perception of threat. There may have to be some guards inside," said Mr Shanmugam.

"But I think we need to be very, very careful how we do it."