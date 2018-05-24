See anti-drone weapons in action this weekend

RSAF personnel will use a jammer gun to jam the control signals of a drone and use a drone catcher (above) to snare errant drones.

RSAF personnel will use a jammer gun (above) to jam the control signals of a drone and use a drone catcher to snare errant drones.

Fly a drone within 5km of an airbase, and you could find it taken down by one of the latest weapons of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

The jammer gun emits a signal to jam the controls of the drone, which will then be unable to survey the premises of the base.

The RSAF also has a drone catcher system, which uses a net to snare errant drones.

The two weapons will be in action this weekend at the open field next to Jurong East MRT station. The demonstration is part of RSAF's celebrations to mark its golden jubilee this year.

Exhibitions were also held in housing estates, to help the public understand RSAF operations.

During the simulation in Jurong East, the public will get to alert the RSAF when they spot an errant drone entering restricted premises. They can then watch how RSAF personnel respond.

The jammer gun looks like a rifle with two large barrels and weighs 5kg. The gun is attached to a 20kg bag that the user carries.

The gun and drone catcher were developed by the RSAF and Defence Technology Community - a 5,000-strong community of scientists and engineers working to upgrade the capabilities of the Singapore Armed Forces.

Lieutenant-Colonel Wesley Ho Lek Hun, team leader of the demonstration, said: "These technologies ensure that (operations) are less complicated and less reliant on manpower."

He said it takes only one week for an operator to be trained to use the jammer gun.

The public can catch the action from 11.30am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Other RSAF weapons and systems will also be on display at the exhibition, which is free and open from 10am to 9pm.

Events to mark RSAF50 had kicked off with an airshow in February. The celebrations will culminate in the RSAF50 Parade on Sept 1.