Selected CCAs to resume in schools, limit of 5 students a group

For physical education classes, schools will allow group activities and small-sided games that involve minimal physical contact.

With the return of students, more school activities, including co-curricular activities (CCAs), will also be allowed to resume.

Primary, secondary and junior college students will return to school daily from June 29, while university, polytechnic and other institute of higher learning (IHL) students will return progressively to their campuses.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced this yesterday, ahead of phase two of the economy reopening tomorrow.

For physical education classes, schools will allow group activities and small-sided games that involve minimal physical contact, including badminton, table tennis, volleyball and sepak takraw, with a limit of five students a group.

The activities will have to adhere to safe management measures, which may require changes to formats and rules.

CCAs that can be conducted by coaches, instructors, or CCA teachers such as dance, computer programming, art, and robotics will resume through digital means.

CCAs that are better conducted face to face will be implemented at class level to prevent inter-mingling. Safe management measures such as temperature taking, wearing masks, fixed seating as well as staggered arrival, dismissal and canteen timings will continue.

IHL students will continue to return for practical and lab sessions, and other classes and consultations can gradually resume on campus with a limit of 50 a class. Large-scale classes and lectures will continue online.

Selected student activities such as project work discussions, fitness training and face-to-face counselling may also resume gradually, with the same 50-person limit.

Students, staff, vendors and visitors will have to check in and out of campus using SafeEntry.

MOE said private education institutions can also allow students to return in phase two, as long as they meet national safe management guidelines and take reference from the plans and measures taken in schools and IHLs.

Private tuition and enrichment may reopen from tomorrow, with a one metre distance maintained among individuals, and a maximum of five per group.