Selected MRT stations to have more security measures from today

Enhanced security screening will be introduced at selected MRT stations from today.

Checks similar to those at airports, including metal detector scans and X-ray scans, will be conducted at random, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The roll-out comes after a six-month trial that began in November 2018.

The Straits Times understands the larger roll-out of the enhanced screening measures took some time to implement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The equipment will be rotated periodically among MRT stations on all rail lines.

These measures work together with the Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System (Topsis), a threat assessment programme under which more than 30,000 public transport staff have been trained to keep a lookout for suspicious items, people and activities, LTA said.

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo had in February 2018 announced this planned extension of Topsis - under the name Topsis 2.0 - from front-line staff at checkpoints to "inland locations which could be attractive terrorist targets".

These locations include critical infrastructure such as power and water treatment plants, and buildings with high human traffic such as malls.

"The Topsis programme works hand in hand with the implementation of enhanced security measures at public transport nodes to deter possible threats," LTA said.