Seletar Airport to open new $80m passenger terminal in December

The departure hall of the new terminal.

The exterior of the new Seletar Airport.

A new $80 million passenger terminal will open at Seletar Airport in December to provide more space for Singapore's private and business jet traffic to grow, and free up capacity at Changi Airport for larger planes.

The new facility - six times bigger than the current terminal - is designed to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year.

The departure area will have four check-in counters, six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a gatehold room big enough for about 200 passengers.

PRIVATE JETS

A separate section with a dedicated check-in and waiting area will serve passengers travelling on chartered business flights and private jets, said Mr Khoh Su Lim, associate general manager of Seletar Airport, which is managed by Changi Airport Group.

To free up capacity at Changi, scheduled turboprop flights will be moved to Seletar when the new terminal opens, he said.

At present, only Malaysia's Firefly operates turboprops at Changi Airport.

It offers 20 daily flights at Changi - to and from Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan. Firefly passengers, who now pay $47.30 in airport fees and levies at Changi, will pay $29 after the move to Seletar.

The opening of the new terminal at Seletar will allow the airline to grow its operations and attract other airlines that also operate turboprops, experts said.

Turboprops, which come with propellers, fly at lower altitudes and are able to land at smaller airports with short runways, unlike most jet planes.

Mr Christophe Potocki, general manager for South-east Asia and Pacific at turboprop manufacturer ATR, noted that airlines that wanted to launch flights to Changi Airport using turboprop aircraft had been hampered in recent years by slot constraints.

He told The Straits Times: "There is potential for air operators to launch new services linking Singapore to more destinations in Peninsular Malaysia and neighbouring Sumatra. This will reinforce Singapore's position as an international air hub and help to bring more business travellers and tourists to Singapore." - KARAMJIT KAUR