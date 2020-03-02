Self-checking kiosks to spur people to take temperature regularly

Bus captain Subaru Yang getting her temperature checked at a kiosk at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange yesterday. The kiosks are part of an initiative to encourage people to check their temperature regularly . TNP PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

When he visited the Toa Payoh MRT station and bus interchange yesterday morning to distribute hand sanitisers to public transport workers, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had his temperature taken at two self-checking kiosks.

The prototype kiosks, which went on trial at the transport hub on Saturday and will be there until today, are an initiative by several government agencies and local firms to encourage people to check their temperature regularly amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Each kiosk is equipped with a sensor that detects the temperature of the person in front of it.

The kiosk will indicate, either through a yellow light or a notification on a screen, if the temperature exceeds a certain threshold and the person may therefore be having a fever.

If the person's temperature is below the threshold, the kiosk will indicate this with a green light or a notification instead.

A third kiosk is on trial at Chong Pang Community Club.

The agencies involved in the trial are the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the Defence Science and Technology Agency and the Land Transport Authority.

During his visit to the transport hub yesterday, Mr Khaw met public transport workers from SBS Transit and SMRT.

The workers were presented with hand sanitisers by Mr Khaw and Mr Richard Magnus, chairman of non-profit philanthropic group Temasek Foundation Cares, as part of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which seeks to enhance the resilience of the Singapore community to cope with emergencies.

Through the initiative, Temasek Foundation plans to distribute 100,000 bottles of sanitiser to front-line transport workers, including taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers. It recently distributed hand sanitisers to 17 independent charity-run clinics, hospitals and healthcare community organisations, such as NKF Integrated Renal Centre and Tzu Chi Day Rehabilitation Centre.

Noting that front-line transport workers have little access to washing facilities when they are working, Mr Magnus said the sanitisers will allow them to clean their hands while still performing their duties efficiently.