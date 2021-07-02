Self-isolation and self-testing could be the new normal: Minister

A person who suspects he has Covid-19 could get a medical certificate (MC) from his doctor, who will tell him to isolate and test himself at home.

Someone else could get an SMS informing him of exposure to the virus, with instructions to isolate at home and conduct self-tests. Those who are working could let their employers know they may have been exposed to Covid-19, and be allowed to stay home without an MC.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared such likely scenarios for the coming months, as he outlined how people could live with a virus that is here for the long haul.

Currently, infected people who are at higher risk of falling ill with the disease may be admitted to hospital, while those who are at lower risk may be sent to community care facilities.

"Can we imagine a time where the default is to say, 'Here is an MC, go home, isolate yourself, rest, and here is a bunch of test kits. Test yourself every X number of days until you are fine, and then you can come out'," Mr Ong said in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik yesterday.

"Or, you could let your employer know that you have been exposed to the virus and notified by MOH (Ministry of Health). Your employer should allow you to just stay at home and don't demand your MC... That is part of endemic Covid-19... It is a big psychological shift."

Changes are afoot for people who have been exposed to the virus. Today, they could get an SMS telling them they will be quarantined, which in most cases means to be taken to a facility and isolated for at least two weeks.

"Can we imagine a day when your SMS doesn't say you are quarantined? It just says you are exposed (to Covid-19), go home, get a bunch of test kits, test yourself, isolate yourself, don't move around too much and just go out for essentials," said Mr Ong.

Touching on the psychological impact of reopening, Mr Ong said there will not be a "big-bang opening" at the end of next month or September, but a gradual easing.

When contacted, Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said as people have been worrying about Covid-19 for the past 18 months, it will take a while for them to accept that it is okay to go about their daily lives, even though community cases may continue to surface.

"Living with Covid-19 means we accept there will be some infections happening in the community, and occasionally, there will be larger outbreaks. But by and large, the infected people do not end up with any acute or chronic damage to their health, and the vast majority actually experience no or mild symptoms, because these people have been vaccinated already," he said.

"If the evidence on vaccination continues to show that a vaccinated person has a very low chance of suffering from severe symptoms once infected, even with the emergence of new variants, then this means societies, not just Singapore's, can rely on vaccination to protect individuals and communities, and allow a resumption of pre-Covid-19 normalcy."