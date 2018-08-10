Sembawang GRC to get 280 new lifts

The Sembawang Town Council (SBTC) will be undertaking a $33 million exercise to replace 280 lifts in Housing Board blocks in the estate, in a programme to benefit 12,600 households.

By June 2020, lifts in 135 HDB blocks in the older neighbourhoods in Sembawang GRC, including Woodlands and Admiralty, will be replaced.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin, both Sembawang GRC Members of Parliament, launched the programme yesterday at a National Day event held at Kampung Admiralty.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mr Amrin said the decision to replace the lifts was made after receiving feedback from residents who had complained of various problems with their lifts, adding that it was more "economical" to replace them.

Mr Amrin said: "It is costly to maintain. So after doing the calculations, we took a very deliberate decision to replace the lifts ahead of schedule."

The lifts that will be replaced have been in operation for between 21 and 24 years, and the exercise is ahead of the lift replacement cycle of 28 years.

Student Ong Jia Hui, 24, was cheered by the news. For three years, he said he has been uneasy taking one of the two lifts in Block 677, Woodlands Avenue 6, to his ninth-storey flat.

His block is among those that will have their lifts replaced.

Mr Ong said the lift jerks frequently and makes "loud noises" as it moves.

"Hopefully with this lift replacement programme, the situation will get better for all of us living in this neighbourhood," he said.

In a press release, SBTC said the lifts that are being replaced suffer from inconsistent performance and frequent breakdowns.

Other lifts, not involved in this programme, will be replaced progressively according to HDB's schedule, said Mr Amrin.

The 280 new lifts will be faster and bigger to accommodate more people and ease access for residents in wheelchairs, said SBTC. They will be installed with the latest guidelines from the Building and Construction Authority.

Mr Amrin said: "This is one of the biggest expenditures we have (undertaken) for lifts. It is an important initiative for our residents.

"Especially now with more people in wheelchairs, we require bigger lifts."