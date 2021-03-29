Sembawang residents harvest vegetables for the needy

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung (in light shirt) helping with the harvest yesterday in Sembawang.

A second batch of vegetables was harvested and given to needy residents living in Sembawang GRC under its Gardens Give Back programme yesterday.

The scheme, which was launched on Feb 28, sees residents taking turns to collect produce from 23 community gardens across Sembawang for distribution.

Yesterday's harvest took place at Sembawang Central Residents' Network Community Garden, the only one of the 23 gardens located in a private housing estate.

About 20 residents, mostly businessmen, take turns to manage the garden.

Among them is 67-year-old Soh Wee Seng, who said he visits the garden every evening.

"I used to live in a kampung in Nee Soon and back then we would grow vegetables too," he said. "Now that I am free in the evenings, it is a nice way to pass the time and having this garden around makes people happy.

"Many children do not know where vegetables come from, so it is nice for them to see and learn," he added.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is the MP for Sembawang Central, joined in yesterday's harvest, which yielded about 60kg of vegetables.

He said the residents, who mostly used to live in kampungs, started the garden under former minister and MP for the area, Mr Khaw Boon Wan.