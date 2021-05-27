Sengkang hospital steps up safety measures after worker tests positive

Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) has ramped up precautionary measures after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Those who were in close contact with the 27-yearold housekeeper are now under quarantine, the hospital said yesterday.

Contact tracing and surveillance swab tests are also ongoing, with additional measures – such as intensive disinfection of the relevant areas – taken to mitigate the risk.

Hospitals have been on heightened alert since a Covid-19 cluster broke out at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with many swabbing all staff members to root out cases as quickly as possible. Singapore’s first hospital cluster had 48 cases as at yesterday.

SKH said the Malaysian housekeeper, whose case is unlinked, had no contact with coronavirus patients. He had also adhered to proper precautionary measures such as wearing personal protective equipment while at work.

SKH added that his most recent swab test done last Friday as part of the hospital’s surveillance testing returned negative.

The man, who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was last at work on Saturday and developed symptoms on Sunday night. He visited a polyclinic on Monday, when he was tested for Covid-19.

He was isolated after an antigen rapid test came up positive, with a polymerase chain reaction test later confirming the result. He is currently in an isolation ward at SKH and doing well.

“We remain on heightened vigilance to keep our patients, their family members and our staff safe,” the hospital said in a Facebook post. “This includes proper wearing of face masks, proper hand hygiene and following all safe distancing measures.”

In a separate post yesterday, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, which share a campus in Jurong, said they would be conducting a second swab test on all staff and vendors.

This is a precautionary measure, given the Health Ministry’s decision to shut the Jem and Westgate malls nearby for two weeks following likely ongoing transmission among visitors to both places.

The Jem/Westgate cluster grew to 60 cases as at last night. Hospital staff who visited the malls from May 10 have been advised to closely monitor their health for two weeks and seek immediate treatment if unwell.

The hospitals carried out a first swabbing exercise earlier this month as part of surveillance testing against Covid-19.