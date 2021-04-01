Seniors with mobility issues get free rides for vaccinations

Research associate Anthony Yeo is one of 18 volunteers of the Community Drivers @ East Coast GRC initiative.

A woman living alone recently injured her leg and was reluctant to go for her Covid-19 vaccination.

Despite it being at a nearby community centre, the 62-year-old who lives in Kampong Chai Chee, felt a trip there would require too much effort as walking was painful.

But last Saturday, with the help of Mr Anthony Yeo, a volunteer living nearby who drove her to the centre, she was able to get her first Covid-19 jab.

Mr Yeo, 56, is one of 18 volunteers of the Community Drivers @ East Coast GRC initiative.

Organised by East Coast GRC grassroots organisations (GROs), the initiative started on Feb 26 and pairs people with cars in the area with residents who have mobility issues and need help getting to vaccination centres.

Mr Yeo, a research associate, told The New Paper: ''Since Covid-19 is an important issue facing Singapore now, I thought this is one way I can help.''

At about 2pm, Mr Yeo picked up the 62-year-old woman - who wanted to be known only as Madam Eng - and drove her to Bedok Community Centre.

He not only helped her locate the priority queue but also translated key messages from the nurse.

After the vaccination, Mr Yeo checked if Madam Eng was comfortable before driving her home.

HAPPY

''I always feel glad to serve and make people happy,'' said Mr Yeo.

Madam Eng said she enjoyed talking to Mr Yeo during the short ride.

She added: ''He was helpful and went out of his way to ensure my experience at the vaccination centre was smooth.

''For example, he drove to the pick-up point so that I did not have to walk to the car which was parked a distance away.''

A spokesman for East Coast GRC GROs said 18 residents have benefited from the Community Drivers initiative so far.

The spokesman added: ''Community Drivers @ East Coast GRC is our continuous effort to encourage more residents to help seniors who are less mobile or wheelchair-bound to get vaccinated.

''We hope more residents with vehicles can step forward.''

Those interested can visit go.gov.sg/contactEC, or e-mail at oureastcoastbuzz@gmail.com

Another volunteer, Mr Gopalan Srinivasa, 49, said the initiative revives the kampung spirit that existed 30 to 40 years ago.

Mr Gopalan, who works in finance, said: ''Those days, we would go to our neighbour for help, and we would happily help each other out. Nowadays, some of us may not even talk to our neighbours.

''Initiatives like this help us to bond with those in our neighbourhood.''