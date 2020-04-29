Seniors stay engaged during circuit-breaker via e-Nuggets Series

An average of 1,600 seniors have tuned in weekly to watch a series of live talks during the circuit breaker period to alleviate their boredom.

Called the e-Nuggets Series, it was launched by the Council for Third Age (C3A) on Facebook Live on March 31.

C3A is an agency that promotes active ageing in Singapore.

It reaches out to seniors through platforms such as the C3A portal to provide online resources, like a daily schedule to help seniors plan their day at home.

For the series, C3A worked with organisations and institutions to feature trainers who give tips on technology, healthcare and hobbies to keep seniors busy during this period.

TOPICS

The topics covered include "how to be your grandchild's best friend" and "nutrition for optimal health", C3A said in a media release yesterday.

Mr Kwok Wui San, chairman of C3A, said in the release: "Staying home need not mean a total stop to learning activities.

"C3A is organising more digital ways for our seniors to continue to learn and stay active at home."

Seniors can also pose questions for the trainers to answer during each session, which lasts 45 minutes, twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2pm.

Ms Michelle Tan, a housewife in her 70s, watched the series after her daughter introduced it to her.

She said: "The e-Nuggets Series was an eye-opener and I've learnt how I can keep myself safe at home. Now that I've gained new knowledge, I can apply what I've learnt in my daily life."