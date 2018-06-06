Sentosa joins Tanglin as 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summit

At least two broad areas - Tanglin and Sentosa Island - are confirmed as locations involved in next week's anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While many of the details and the venue of the June 12 meeting remain unknown, a series of announcements from the Government in recent days have started to fill in some blanks.

Yesterday, it declared the island of Sentosa, with the waters off its south-west beaches as a "special event area" from June 10 to June 14.

The move imposes restrictions to certain activities in the delineated area.

People and vehicles that enter the area will face strict security measures and may be subject to spot checks. Drones and items such as flags, banners, signal flares and flammable materials will not be allowed in the area.

The tighter ring marked out as the "special zone" will have even stricter security checks, and the Capella Hotel sits in this area.

On Sunday, the Government also declared an area in Tanglin a "special event area".

The gazette announcements reinforced speculation that Shangri-La Hotel in Tanglin and Capella Hotel on Sentosa could serve as either the venue of the meeting or accommodation for the leaders.

The US delegation had been based at the Capella Hotel last week during talks with Mr Kim Chang Son, the de facto chief of staff for North Korea.

The Fullerton Hotel - where Mr Kim and the advance team from North Korea were staying last week - and the F1 Pit Building, which will serve as the base for the more than 3,000 journalists flocking to the island, are both outside the declared "special event areas".

The waters off Sentosa that have also been declared a "special event area" appear to be almost as large as the island.

Dr Graham Ong-Webb from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies said it looks like an attempt to secure the waters.