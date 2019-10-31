Serial flasher says he's 'a pervert', gets six weeks' jail

In tears, the serial flasher told the court that he was a pervert.

"I feel remorse; I feel I am a pervert after hearing all the things that I did. I didn't mean to do all these things over the years," he said tearfully.

Loh Teck Heng, 46, a project coordinator, has a long history of flashing in public, dating back at least a decade.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to six weeks' jail after pleading guilty to three counts of insulting the modesty of women.

Another charge of insulting the modesty of women and two charges for obscene acts in public were taken into consideration.

Loh told the court he has a son with special needs and that he had let his wife and two children down.

ALCOHOL

He said he did not recognise who he was after consuming alcohol.

The court heard that Loh had exposed and performed sexual acts on himself in public on at least three occasions this year.

The incidents happened on Feb 6 at a playground in Jalan Bukit Merah, in Kim Tian Road on March 22, and at a Jalan Bukit Merah bus stop on June 15.

He was drinking before all these incidents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Goh read out several of Loh's previous convictions from 2009 to 2016 and urged the court to jail him for six weeks.

She said there were several aggravating factors that included him flashing at the playground when children were present.

She also noted that a psychiatric report found no evidence to suggest that any of his previous mental disorders, including depression and alcohol abuse, had relapsed.

District Judge May Mesenas chastened Loh for his alcohol use.

"But you voluntarily took the alcohol, you made that choice to take that alcohol," she said. "You know it is destroying you, your life, your family life."

She granted him a stay of execution of four weeks so he could sort out his personal matters before serving his sentence.

She also arranged for him to see a court counsellor to get help in dealing with his alcohol and family problems.

Loh was offered bail of $5,000 and has to surrender himself on Nov 27.

For each count of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both.

For each count of doing an obscene act in a public place, he could have been jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both.