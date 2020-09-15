Serial molester hunted for victims on bus rides to nowhere

His modus operandi has been the same for nearly 20 years.

Hopping on buses with no destination in mind, he would hunt for women and girls to prey on.

Vaz Clive Hilary Cheng Kiat, 41, a serial molester, has a long history of convictions spanning from 2002.

Yesterday, he admitted to molesting another two girls and two women, bringing his tally of victims to at least eight.

In the case of the girls, who were both 13, Vaz molested them while out on bail after being arrested for molesting the two women.

He has been convicted on two charges for molesting the girls, while another two charges for molesting the women have been taken into consideration.

In the case of one girl, he molested her even when she was seated with her family.

On May 25 last year, the girl boarded a bus with her younger sister and parents at about 8.10pm. They sat on the upper deck of the bus, with the girl seated next to her sister and their parents in front of them.

At about 8.20pm, Vaz boarded the bus and sat behind the girls, even though the upper deck was mostly empty.

He then slid his right hand through the gap between the seats and touched the girl's chest for several seconds.

He only withdrew his hand when she turned around and saw him.

Petrified, the girl kept quiet, and began biting her nails.

She told her mother what happened only after they alighted several stops later.

On Aug 3 this year, at about 2.20pm, another 13-year-old girl was on a bus on the way home from school.

She sat on the upper deck at a seat next to the window and began using her phone.

Vaz was seated behind her.

At about 2.45pm, she felt him tapping on and lightly gripping her left waist.

She initially brushed this off thinking it was just pressure from her bag. But it carried on for two minutes, and when she looked down, she saw Vaz's hand between the gap in the seats, his fingers on her waist.

Shocked, she turned around and shouted at him. Vaz raised his hands and said sorry, then stood up to leave.

The girl asked a man seated in front of her for help, but he refused and told her to go to the bus driver.

In tears, the girl approached the bus driver, and Vaz denied her allegation. The driver then stopped the bus and closed the doors, but Vaz escaped when a passenger asked to alight.

The same passenger chased him for about 50m, grabbing his bag and causing him to fall.

Vaz fractured his kneecap and was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to court documents, he also molested a 31-year-old woman on Feb 11 last year and a 24-year-old woman on March 9 last year.

He was arrested on March 12 last year and charged, but released on bail less than a month later.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En asked for Vaz to be jailed for a total of 33 months.

For each charge for molesting a girl under the age of 14, he could be jailed for up to five years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

Vaz is currently in remand and has not been offered bail. His sentencing is on Friday.

PAST VICTIMS

July 27, 2002 - 19-year-old woman

Jan 14, 2018 - 27-year-old woman

Feb 10, 2018 - Same 27-year-old victim as above

March 26, 2018 - 32-year-old woman

July 23, 2018 - 24-year-old woman

ADVISORY

Outrage of modesty cases on public transport remain a concern for the police, with 239 reported cases last year.

The police advise commuters on public transport to be alert and attentive to their surroundings, and to move away if possible when someone moves uncomfortably close to them.

They are also advised to invest in a shrill alarm that can come in handy to sound for help during emergencies.

Victims should shout for help and call 999 in the event they are molested.