Serial molester jailed for touching woman on Jewel's opening day

Just five months after he was released from jail, a serial molester struck again, this time on the opening day of Jewel Changi Airport.

Jailed four times before for outraging the modesty of women, Singaporean Aw Soon Heng pleaded guilty on Tuesday to molesting a 33-year-old woman and breaching his remission order.

Aw, 38, will now spend 18 months and 33 days behind bars.

He had been granted an early release from prison and was on his first day of work as a kitchen cleaner at a restaurant in Jewel on April 17 when he saw the victim from the fourth storey at about 11am.

Taking the escalator down to the third storey, where the victim was, Aw pretended to use his phone and raised his left elbow, brushing it against her chest.

She confronted Aw, who apologised by saying it was an accident, but the woman called help.

A security officer at Jewel's operation centre reported it to the Airport Police duty officer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Lim cited Aw's previous convictions in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

He argued the sentences meted out, amounting to a total of 45 months' jail and 10 strokes of the cane, were insufficient to deter him from re-offending.

Aw, who was unrepresented, asked for a lower sentence.

Repeating his mitigation plea back in 2018 for his last offence, he said: "It is a last warning for me."