Serial molester jailed a year for touching woman's chest

He had already served time for previous molestation offences, but Edmund Lua Kian Yong, 32, struck again.

He spotted a 32-year-old woman alighting at a bus stop in Yishun at about 8.25pm on April 9, and followed her.

After tailing her for about 50m, Lua suddenly overtook the victim, stretched out his left arm and brushed it against her chest.

For outraging the modesty of the woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, Lua was sentenced on Tuesday to one year's jail. According to court documents, the victim felt scared and had retreated backwards when Lua stood in front of her after he overtook her somewhere near the Nee Soon East Courtyard area.

Walking away after the incident, the victim was crying when she called the police soon after.Police arrested Lua on the same day.

Lua was previously jailed for nine months in 2017 after molesting a woman twice within several minutes while she was on her way to work at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

During that hearing, Judge Eddy Tham noted that Lua had committed seven similar offences earlier.