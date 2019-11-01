Serial road rage offender jailed for 2 years

A man involved in multiple instances of road rage was yesterday jailed and disqualified from driving.

Muhammad Fuad Kamroden, 35, was convicted of a charge each of voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and two charges of using criminal force without provocation.

Two charges of harassment were taken into consideration.

He was jailed for two years, three months and six weeks, and will be disqualified from driving for a year from his release date.

He had been previously jailed for seven weeks in 2016 for road rage.

At 8.20pm on Aug 12, 2016, Fuad was driving in a carpark at the National University of Singapore when he argued with a lorry driver over their shared use of the road.

Fuad punched the man several times in the face, head and stomach.

After the driver fled to make a call, Fuad again rained blows on him, punching his nose.

Only the intervention of a passer-by and Fuad's mother put a stop to the attack, and Fuad drove away in his car.

The lorry driver bled heavily - suffering multiple injuries including facial fractures - and required hospitalisation for six days.

At 2.40am on Dec 2, 2017, Fuad, who was then working as a Grab driver, argued with a taxi driver over their shared use of the road at the Clarke Quay taxi stand.

The two men quarrelled in front of the road marshal at the taxi stand, and Fuad then made a rude gesture at the taxi driver before pushing his left cheek, causing the man to lose his balance.

Fuad then drove away.

The taxi driver suffered bruising on his face and was given three days' medical leave.

At 11.40am on Feb 26 this year, Fuad, who was on a motorcycle, again argued with an elderly taxi driver at a junction in Selegie Road.

Fuad had again made a rude gesture at the driver before punching him in the face, causing him to fall.

The taxi driver stood up and Fuad dismounted, but lost his balance as he was doing so, causing his motorcycle to fall on him.

Both parties waited at the scene for the police to arrive.

Fuad admitted that he punched the driver over their shared use of the road.

The taxi driver was later found to suffer bruising on his left cheek.

And on May 6 last year, while out on bail, Fuad had repeatedly pushed a man who had bumped into him at VivoCity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Low previously sought for a sentence of three years and six weeks' jail for Fuad.

Defence lawyer Leslie Gregory Robert had then told the court that his client was sorry and understood he had a problem. For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Fuad could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.