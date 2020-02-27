Predator who sexually assaulted underage girls had PR status of revoked in 2018: ICA

The sex predator who rostered underage girls to perform sex acts on him is no longer a Singapore Permanent Resident.

Simon Wong Choy Chuan, 32, a Malaysian, was convicted on Monday of four charges of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16.

Another 16 similar charges and eight charges under the Children and Young Persons Act were taken into consideration.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a statement yesterday clarifying his status.

The New Paper had not reported on his nationality in its most recent report.

However, several netizens had referred to other media reports, including some on his previous conviction in 2013, which had stated that he was a Singapore PR.

Many questioned why his PR status had not been revoked after his prior conviction.

The ICA spokesman said Wong's PR status was reviewed upon his release from prison in 2017. His PR status was revoked in 2018.

Wong is expected to be deported once he has finished serving his sentence, which is yet to be decided by the court.

On Monday, the judge called for a report to determine his suitability for corrective training, which will render him not eligible for the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.

Wong has been in remand for almost two years and is expected to be back in court on March 3 for a sentencing hearing.

For each charge of sexually penetrating a minor under the age of 16, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.