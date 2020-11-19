Serial stalker jailed again for harassing music teacher

Colin Mak Yew Loong in 2006. He was given nine months' jail yesterday after stalking a music teacher.

Despite being jailed twice for harassing several women, a serial stalker continued targeting one of his victims in between his jail terms.

Yesterday, Colin Mak Yew Loong, 45, was back in court where he was sentenced to nine months' jail on one count of unlawfully stalking a music teacher and another of harassing the school's general manager.

The victims cannot be named to protect their identities.

Mak was convicted of similar offences in 2013 and last year.

In December 2013, he was jailed for three years and fined $5,000 for harassing and intimidating four women, including American opera singer Leandra Ramm, now 36, whom he cyberstalked without having met.

In September last year, he was jailed for two months for unlawfully stalking and harassing a Kazakhstani woman after meeting her at a conference.

In the latest case, Mak set his sights on a European music teacher between October 2018 and October last year.

He prepared and printed at least 20 pages of documents, including pictures of the victim and her music performances from December 2016.

The documents also contained allegations that she was working illegally here, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong told the court.

They included how she was an "extreme immigration and labour law violater" and cannot be trusted because she "works for Satan".

He left the documents at a location where they could be easily found and given to her.

In June last year, Mak went to the music school to look for the victim but did not get to meet her.

LOITER

He returned the next month and loitered outside the school until he saw her leaving.

DPP Kor said: "The victim saw the accused walking towards her and felt scared. She immediately ran back into the music school and hid in one of the classrooms."

She made a police report in October last year, stating Mak had stalked her for eight years.

In her victim impact statement, she said she found it difficult to breathe at times out of fear Mak would turn up to harm her. She also cancelled potential events as she did not want him turning up to harass her.

"In order for me to be able to continue working and living my life, I would choose to turn a blind eye to him, but the fear still remains," she said.

Mak also sent several typewritten documents to the music school's general manager claiming the victim had been working illegally in Singapore.

In July this year, some months after his second prison stint, Mak turned up at the school and told a customer service officer that he was looking for the victim on behalf of an immigration officer.

He said the victim must be at the school the next day so Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers can arrest her.

He left a two-page letter for the manager, in which he called the victim a "satanic liar and a liability to Singapore and a damn disgrace to immigrants".

He also accused her of moonlighting at various concerts.

After Mak left, the staff member made a police report.

Calling for Mak to be jailed for at least eight months, DPP Kor said: "Despite his 2013 and 2019 convictions, the accused is unrepentant and has reoffended via a more deliberate and aggravated modus operandi."

In his mitigation plea, Mak, who did not have a lawyer, urged the court for a lighter sentence as he was a "loyal citizen of Singapore" who wanted to "enforce the law" on the victim.

During sentencing, District Judge Jill Tan noted Mak's preoccupation with the victim and the lengths he had taken to stalk her. She backdated his sentence to July 16 when he was remanded.