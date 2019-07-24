Seven in 10 NTU students secure jobs before graduation: Survey

Despite concerns about a bleak labour market, about seven in 10 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students this year secured jobs before graduation, a preliminary survey of more than 5,000 graduates showed. This is similar to what graduates experienced in previous years.

More than seven in 10 found employment prior to graduation, according to a poll by the university last year, while two in three secured jobs before collecting their degrees in 2017.

The National University of Singapore and the Singapore Management University do not conduct preliminary polls of its graduates and employment but contribute to an annual joint graduate employment survey by the six autonomous universities here.

At the university's convocation ceremony yesterday, some of this year's graduates revealed they were choosing to further their studies. Valedictorian Edward Yee, 24, secured the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship and will be heading to the University of Oxford in September to pursue a master's degree in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.

At the ceremony yesterday, President Halimah Yacob, who is the NTU chancellor, conferred honorary doctorates on Mrs Margaret Lien, 77, and Sir Keith O'Nions, 74, in honour of their contributions to NTU and the community in Singapore.