Seven arrested, 1.94kg of heroin seized by CNB

Drugs worth about $179,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday, and seven Singaporeans were arrested.

About 1.94kg of heroin, 291g of methamphetamine, or Ice, 34g of ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 838 Erimin-5 tablets and three Ecstasy tablets were seized.

CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old, suspected to be a drug trafficker, around Jalan Kukoh. They recovered 300 Ermin-5 tablets and $6,800 in cash from him. They found 952g of heroin, 92g of Ice, 34g of ketamine and 87 Erimin-5 tablets in his home in the area.

A 65-year-old man, a suspected drug abuser, walked in on the raid and was arrested.

A unit around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was also raided, and a man, 48, was arrested. Officers recovered 986g of heroin, 190g of Ice and 369 Erimin-5 tablets from the rubbish chute.

Two men, aged 30 and 39, were arrested in a car. Three small packets of Ice were recovered in total.

CNB also arrested a woman, 29, and a man, 35, in a car. Eighty-two Erimin-5 tablets, three Ecstasy tablets, 20 unknown tablets, 5g of cannabis, 4g of Ice and $3,550 in cash were recovered.