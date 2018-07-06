Seven arrested, drugs worth $197,000 seized in two operations

Seven suspected drug offenders were arrested and an estimated $197,000 worth of heroin, cannabis and Ice (methamphetamine) were seized in two Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operations on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug trafficking was believed to have booked a hotel room near Raffles Boulevard, CNB said yesterday. Officers raided the locked room with the help of hotel security.

The man and two more suspects, a 22-year-old foreign woman and a 30-year-old Singaporean man, were arrested. Both men resisted arrest and were restrained.

A total of $6,250 was seized along with 1,456g of heroin, 1,000g of cannabis and 10g of Ice. Officers also found 1,005g of cannabis, 10g of Ice and one Ecstasy tablet in the car of the 30-year-old suspect.

In a separate operation, officers arrested a 48-year-old stateless man and a 53-year-old Singaporean man near Upper Cross Street.

PAPER BAG

The 48-year-old man was carrying a paper bag containing 1,049g of heroin, CNB said.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of two other suspects, a 41-year-old stateless man and a 62-year-old Singaporean, who are believed to be associated with the 48-year-old man.

Investigations are ongoing.