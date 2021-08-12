Seven firms, 47 people in maritime sector punished for Covid breaches

Seven companies and 47 individuals in the maritime sector got into deep water after breaching safe management measures.

They were fined or had their licences suspended.

Pleasure craft, harbour craft and ocean-going vessels were involved, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) yesterday.

Fifty-two offenders were fined between $300 and $3,000 each, while another two had the licences of their pleasure craft and harbour craft suspended.

They were found to have violated the safe management regulations from last November to June.

The MPA said that in some cases involving pleasure craft, the number of people aboard exceeded the maximum group size that was allowed for social gatherings.

Separately, a shore-based worker broke the rules by consuming a ship's provisions on board and not wearing the appropriate level of personal protective equipment.

In another case, a long-term work permit holder residing on board a harbour craft came ashore without MPA's approval.

"There were also cases where agents failed to submit mandatory notifications to MPA on the boarding of... shore-based personnel," it said.

OTHER INCIDENTS

MPA added that it is investigating several other incidents involving breach of rules.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, individuals who do not comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.