Seven long weekends in 2020

It is never too early to plan for your next weekend getaway.

Of the 11 public holidays next year, seven are long weekends, according to a statement by the Ministry of Manpower yesterday.

This is three more than in the previous two years.

The four holidays that fall on a Friday are Good Friday on April 10, Labour Day on May 1, Hari Raya Haji on July 31 and Christmas Day on Dec 25.

Deepavali falls on Nov 14, a Saturday. Chinese New Year falls on a weekend, Jan 25 and 26. Two other Sunday holidays are Hari Raya Puasa on May 24 and National Day on Aug 9. For the above three Sunday holidays, the following Monday will be a public holiday.

New Year's Day and Vesak Day fall on a Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

ENTITLED

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day's salary at the basic rate of pay.

Alternatively, employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Employers can also decide to grant time off in lieu instead, based on a mutually-agreed number of hours. This applies to the following employees: workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month; and all managers and executives.The list of public holidays can be found on the MOM website.