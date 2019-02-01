Seven men arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil

On Tuesday, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) arrested seven men aged between 33 and 44 for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil (MGO).

In a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the PCG arrested three crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider.

Another four crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat were nabbed for allegedly transacting in MGO illegally in the waters off Pulau Sudong, Singapore.

Preliminary investigation revealed the three crew members of the craft are believed to have misappropriated 2.7 tonnes of MGO without their company's knowledge, before selling it to the crew members of the tugboat. The tugboat was seized for investigations.

In a press release, the police said the three crew members of the craft were charged in court with criminal breach of trust as servant yesterday. The four crew members of the tugboat were charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property. - ANGELII TRISSHA MOHAN